Why Amber Enterprises’ Oppo deal comes with caveats

Amber Enterprises India announced its entry into smartphone manufacturing through a collaboration with Oppo India, which also makes devices for Realme and OnePlus.
Amber Enterprises India announced its entry into smartphone manufacturing through a collaboration with Oppo India, which also makes devices for Realme and OnePlus.
But the ecosystem it is entering is no longer on an uptrend.
But the ecosystem it is entering is no longer on an uptrend.
Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus together sold nearly 39 million smartphones in India in FY26, accounting for 25.7% market-share. This represents a steady drop from 41.4 million units and 28.5% market-share in FY24.
Premiumization has hit Realme hardest, whose annual shipments have fallen from 18.2 million units in FY24 to 14.4 million in FY26. OnePlus, amid org restructuring and stiffer competition from Samsung and Vivo, sold just 3.4 million units in FY26 — barely a third of FY24's 10.4 million.
Margin challenge
Amber has a proven track record in room air-conditioners. However, smartphone assembly is a different game altogether, requiring fresh supply-chain efficiencies and scale, even as margins remain wafer-thin.
JM Financial estimates profit-after-tax margins of around 1%, while Elara pegs them at 1.5%. Amber expects margins in the range of 1.5-2%.
Market leader Dixon Technologies (India) earns an Ebitda margin of about 3% in mobile assembly, excluding PLI incentives.
Apart from Dixon’s headstart, Amber is also at a disadvantage due to Dixon’s stickier terms of agreement. Dixon’s business with Oppo is under an ODM (original design manufacturer) tie-up with its JV Longcheer, that is stickier than the simple manufacturing agreement Amber has entered into, according to JM Financial.
As a result, the brokerage does not foresee any immediate risks to incumbents such as Dixon.
Scale ambitions
Despite these challenges, Amber has guided for smartphone production of 8 million units in FY28, with a ramp-up to 14-15 million units thereafter.
Capex estimates have been toned down, and the need for PN3 approvals precluded, because Amber will be operating under a sub-lease agreement within Oppo's existing facilities in Noida.
Amber is also betting that higher local value addition can help offset the stagnancy in smartphone volumes. Its investment in HDI PCB supports backward integration amid the government's localization push, with local value addition expected to grow from 10-12% to 35-40% over the next five to six years.
Proven execution
Proving Amber's track record in building adjacent businesses, its electronics segment grew 49% to ₹3,300 crore in FY26, aided by acquisitions. It is expected to grow 40% in FY27 with Ebitda margin expanding to 9.5-10%. Consolidated FY26 revenue stood at ₹12,200 crore, with Ebitda margins stable at 7.8%
Finally, considering Amber’s EV/Ebitda of 27x on FY27 consensus as per Bloomberg, healthy scepticism may be more appropriate, rather than writing it off entirely.