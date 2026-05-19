Amber faces near-term margin pain, but its changing revenue mix can be a saviour

Amber Enterprises India Ltd exited FY26 with a healthy 22% year-on-year revenue growth at ₹12,186 crore, driven by its consumer durables and electronics segments.
However, management has flagged margin pressure building in its core consumer durables business amid soaring input and labour costs.
The consumer durables division — which contributes nearly 72% of total revenue and includes room air-conditioners (RAC) and related products — remains the backbone of the company.
Margin squeeze
Despite Q4 being seasonally strong for AC companies, segment margins dropped to 7.5% in Q4FY26 from 8.4% in Q4FY25.
For the full year, margins slid to 7.1% in FY26 from 7.7% last year.
Copper-clad laminate and gold prices have risen over 60% in the past year, while minimum wages have increased sharply in key states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.