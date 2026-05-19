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Amber faces near-term margin pain, but its changing revenue mix can be a saviour

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read19 May 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Despite strong revenue growth in FY26, Amber Enterprises is grappling with declining margins in its consumer durables division.
Despite strong revenue growth in FY26, Amber Enterprises is grappling with declining margins in its consumer durables division. (Pexel)
Summary

Amber Enterprises posted 22% revenue growth in FY26, but rising input and labour costs are pressuring margins in its core consumer durables business, even as electronics emerges as a growth driver.

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Amber Enterprises India Ltd exited FY26 with a healthy 22% year-on-year revenue growth at 12,186 crore, driven by its consumer durables and electronics segments.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd exited FY26 with a healthy 22% year-on-year revenue growth at 12,186 crore, driven by its consumer durables and electronics segments.

However, management has flagged margin pressure building in its core consumer durables business amid soaring input and labour costs.

However, management has flagged margin pressure building in its core consumer durables business amid soaring input and labour costs.

The consumer durables division — which contributes nearly 72% of total revenue and includes room air-conditioners (RAC) and related products — remains the backbone of the company.

Also Read | Amber’s growth story pauses before electronics takes over

Margin squeeze

Despite Q4 being seasonally strong for AC companies, segment margins dropped to 7.5% in Q4FY26 from 8.4% in Q4FY25.

For the full year, margins slid to 7.1% in FY26 from 7.7% last year.

Copper-clad laminate and gold prices have risen over 60% in the past year, while minimum wages have increased sharply in key states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Amber has implemented a cumulative RAC price hike of around 14%. However, in consumer durables, price pass-through typically takes one quarter, while in PCB manufacturing it can take nearly two quarters.

Also Read | Voltas vs Blue Star: Identical Q3 challenges, but different stories

As a result, management has guided for a temporary margin decline of 50–100 basis points over the next few quarters.

Amber already operates at sub-10% Ebitda margins. Even a 1% decline acts as a dampener for earnings growth. In FY26, operating margins were flat at 8% versus FY25.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said management’s 14% growth guidance for this segment in FY27 appears conservative relative to stronger volume outlooks from branded RAC companies.

The stock has declined nearly 17% since Q4FY26 and FY26 results were announced on 16 May.

Electronics pivot

Amber is repositioning itself as a broader electronics and industrial manufacturing company.

The electronics segment revenue grew 49% to 3,268 crore in FY26, while Ebitda surged 89%.

In Q4FY26, segment margins expanded to 10.8%, making it one of the company’s highest-margin businesses.

Also Read | DLF isn’t chasing record sales. It wants better profits

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, revenue contribution from non-RAC businesses is expected to increase from 31.2% in FY26 to nearly 34.2% in FY27, partly offsetting commodity and labour cost pressures.

The brokerage expects the electronics business to grow around 40% in FY27, aided by new PCB facilities and rising import-substitution opportunities.

Mobility expansion

The railway and mobility business is also scaling up rapidly.

Amber has an order book of over 2,600 crore and expects 30–35% growth in FY27 and FY28.

Nirmal Bang estimates the revenue mix to gradually shift from around 70:30 (consumer durables: EMS + mobility) in FY26 to 60:40 by FY28. This shift could act as a margin lever, given the relatively higher profitability of these segments compared to consumer durables.

Also Read | Dixon’s HKC joint venture is a positive—but the stock isn’t cheap

Amber plans 1,800–2,000 crore of capex in FY27 across PCB plants, RAC expansion and railway facilities.

The stock currently trades at around 34x FY28 estimated earnings, showed Bloomberg data.

That valuation appears expensive, particularly given ongoing margin pressures in its largest revenue segment.

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Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketAmber faces near-term margin pain, but its changing revenue mix can be a saviour

Amber faces near-term margin pain, but its changing revenue mix can be a saviour

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read19 May 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Despite strong revenue growth in FY26, Amber Enterprises is grappling with declining margins in its consumer durables division.
Despite strong revenue growth in FY26, Amber Enterprises is grappling with declining margins in its consumer durables division. (Pexel)
Summary

Amber Enterprises posted 22% revenue growth in FY26, but rising input and labour costs are pressuring margins in its core consumer durables business, even as electronics emerges as a growth driver.

Gift this article

Amber Enterprises India Ltd exited FY26 with a healthy 22% year-on-year revenue growth at 12,186 crore, driven by its consumer durables and electronics segments.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd exited FY26 with a healthy 22% year-on-year revenue growth at 12,186 crore, driven by its consumer durables and electronics segments.

However, management has flagged margin pressure building in its core consumer durables business amid soaring input and labour costs.

However, management has flagged margin pressure building in its core consumer durables business amid soaring input and labour costs.

The consumer durables division — which contributes nearly 72% of total revenue and includes room air-conditioners (RAC) and related products — remains the backbone of the company.

Also Read | Amber’s growth story pauses before electronics takes over

Margin squeeze

Despite Q4 being seasonally strong for AC companies, segment margins dropped to 7.5% in Q4FY26 from 8.4% in Q4FY25.

For the full year, margins slid to 7.1% in FY26 from 7.7% last year.

Copper-clad laminate and gold prices have risen over 60% in the past year, while minimum wages have increased sharply in key states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Amber has implemented a cumulative RAC price hike of around 14%. However, in consumer durables, price pass-through typically takes one quarter, while in PCB manufacturing it can take nearly two quarters.

Also Read | Voltas vs Blue Star: Identical Q3 challenges, but different stories

As a result, management has guided for a temporary margin decline of 50–100 basis points over the next few quarters.

Amber already operates at sub-10% Ebitda margins. Even a 1% decline acts as a dampener for earnings growth. In FY26, operating margins were flat at 8% versus FY25.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said management’s 14% growth guidance for this segment in FY27 appears conservative relative to stronger volume outlooks from branded RAC companies.

The stock has declined nearly 17% since Q4FY26 and FY26 results were announced on 16 May.

Electronics pivot

Amber is repositioning itself as a broader electronics and industrial manufacturing company.

The electronics segment revenue grew 49% to 3,268 crore in FY26, while Ebitda surged 89%.

In Q4FY26, segment margins expanded to 10.8%, making it one of the company’s highest-margin businesses.

Also Read | DLF isn’t chasing record sales. It wants better profits

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, revenue contribution from non-RAC businesses is expected to increase from 31.2% in FY26 to nearly 34.2% in FY27, partly offsetting commodity and labour cost pressures.

The brokerage expects the electronics business to grow around 40% in FY27, aided by new PCB facilities and rising import-substitution opportunities.

Mobility expansion

The railway and mobility business is also scaling up rapidly.

Amber has an order book of over 2,600 crore and expects 30–35% growth in FY27 and FY28.

Nirmal Bang estimates the revenue mix to gradually shift from around 70:30 (consumer durables: EMS + mobility) in FY26 to 60:40 by FY28. This shift could act as a margin lever, given the relatively higher profitability of these segments compared to consumer durables.

Also Read | Dixon’s HKC joint venture is a positive—but the stock isn’t cheap

Amber plans 1,800–2,000 crore of capex in FY27 across PCB plants, RAC expansion and railway facilities.

The stock currently trades at around 34x FY28 estimated earnings, showed Bloomberg data.

That valuation appears expensive, particularly given ongoing margin pressures in its largest revenue segment.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAmber faces near-term margin pain, but its changing revenue mix can be a saviour
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