Amber Enterprises: Is the Street gung ho about electronics manufacturing biz?
Summary
- Amber Enterprises is catching the market’s attention with its growing electronics manufacturing services segment, but its high valuation has sparked mixed reactions. While the company aims to significantly boost EMS revenue, investors should keep an eye on the sustainability of this growth.
Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd hit a new lifetime high of ₹5,361 on Tuesday before ending the day 4% lower. The company is known for its contract manufacturing of consumer durable products, particularly air conditioners (AC).