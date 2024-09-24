Amber’s EMS division has been attracting new customers after the imposition of anti-dumping duty on printed circuit boards. EMS revenue growth was 45% in Q1FY25. Amber acquired a 60% stake in Ascent Circuits in January, which helped strengthen its EMS portfolio with backward integration. As such, EMS revenue growth can be strong for the full year, too. Over time, solid EMS revenue growth should help the management in increasing the segment’s contribution in overall revenue to 25-30% in the near future. Amber is optimistic of maintaining EMS operating profit margin at 7.5-8%, a substantial improvement from 4% two years ago.