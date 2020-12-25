Amber Enterprises’ stock valuations capture the cool factor adequately

Investors of Amber Enterprises India Ltd have little to complain about. After all, the stock has more than doubled in 2020, increasing by 110% so far. The shares currently trade at about 35 times estimated earnings for FY22, based on Bloomberg data.

Amber is a solution provider for air-conditioner original equipment manufacturer (OEM)/ original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India. Analysts reckon the company is well-placed to capitalize on the potential in the space. Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd points out, “Amber has opportunity from growing domestic AC market (current low penetration and rising income levels); government policy support (import ban on gas-charged ACs, phased manufacturing programme and potential production- linked incentives); and increasing wallet share from customers."

True, the first half of financial year 2021 (H1FY21) is rather forgettable, as the covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted business conditions. Amber’s consolidated revenues in H1FY21 declined by as much as 64% year-on-year to Rs667 crore. Although the drop in revenues was curtailed to 35% in the September quarter to Rs408 crore.

The good news is the coming financial year (FY22) is shaping up well. “Because of strong policy support, Amber will be setting up two factories to benefit from added demand," said analysts from Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd in a report on 24 December. One plant would be set up near Pune in Maharashtra and the other facility would be in South India.

Amber is also expanding its clients list. It has added four OEM clients and is looking to add more. “The full benefits of an expanding client list will be visible in FY22. With its two new factories expected to be commissioned by FY22, Amber can benefit from further policy support in the form of production linked incentives (PLI) for components," said Anand Rathi analysts.

Of course, a favourable base is helpful, too, as growth rates would look better. “Amber aims to leverage scale in the domestic market to target both component and product exports markets in the US and Middle East," said Credit Suisse analysts in a report on 8 December.

Nonetheless, the stock’s sharp rally in 2020 could well keep a check on meaningful upsides from a near-to-medium term perspective. As such, valuations are not particularly cheap.

