Ambuja Cement's capacity constraint to ease but cash flow may become a concern

In yet another stellar performance, cement major Ambuja Cement Ltd's earnings beat expectations in the September quarter. Akin to peers, strong volumes growth and cost effectiveness aided the pan-India focused company's earnings growth.

One of the key highlights was nearly 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) cement volume growth. Commissioning of the company's greenfield plant in Rajasthan in the June quarter of calendar year 2021, is expected to give its volume in the north a fillip. Analysts are building-in an 8-10% volume growth for the company for the next two calendar years. The company follows the calendar year as fiscal year. With that, concerns related to the company's capacity constraints should be addressed, analysts said. Given that Ambuja didn't add any capacity since 2010, investors were concerned about the capacity constraints and resultant market share loss.

The second highlight was the announcement of interim dividend of ₹17 a share. Analysts expect this move to result in a cash outflow of nearly ₹3400 crore. While this is a sentiment positive, if such a huge cash outflow through dividend is repeated, it may show uncertainty on the future growth outlook, analysts caution. At the end of the June quarter, cash on the company's books stood at Rs5420 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's cost control measures give a boost to its operating performance. Its operating cost fell more than 8% y-o-y as power and fuel, employee cost declined. Further,

It should be noted that ACC and Ambuja had signed an master supply agreement (MSA) in CY18 with an aim to achieve cost savings through clinker/cement swap. According to analysts at Emkay Global Research, an increase in inter-company purchases by 92% in the September quarter indicates progress toward achieving the benefits of the MSA.

Reacting to September quarter earnings, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹256 on the NSE on Thursday. However, it started Friday's trading session in the red, witnessing some profit booking.





