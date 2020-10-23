Ambuja Cement's capacity constraint to ease but cash flow may become a concern

One of the key highlights was nearly 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) cement volume growth. Commissioning of the company's greenfield plant in Rajasthan in the June quarter of calendar year 2021, is expected to give its volume in the north a fillip. Analysts are building-in an 8-10% volume growth for the company for the next two calendar years. The company follows the calendar year as fiscal year. With that, concerns related to the company's capacity constraints should be addressed, analysts said. Given that Ambuja didn't add any capacity since 2010, investors were concerned about the capacity constraints and resultant market share loss.