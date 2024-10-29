Ambuja sets tough targets to fight competition
Summary
- Ambuja Cements is doubling down on aggressive expansion, aiming to outpace rivals with strategic acquisitions and ambitious capacity targets. However, execution delays, weak pricing trends, and muted demand could test its ability to deliver
Ambuja Cements Ltd, an Adani Group company, is seeing results from its increased focus on inorganic growth. The company’s consolidated volume grew by 8.4% year-on-year to 14.2 million tonnes (mt) in the September quarter (Q2FY25). This outpaces the industry’s flat growth and sector leader UltraTech Cement Ltd's 2.7% rise in domestic grey cement volume to 26.4 mt.