Ambuja sets tough targets to fight competition

This acquisition will also strengthen Ambuja’s position in the core markets of southern and western India and boost its pan-India market share by 2%. The move aligns with its ambition to reach 118 mtpa capacity by FY26 and 140 mtpa by FY28, aiming to capture 20% market share by FY28, up from the current 15%. However, with high competitive intensity and cement demand yet to show a marked revival, the execution pace and target timelines will be crucial monitorable for investors in Ambuja stock. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities note that Ambuja’s organic expansion projects are witnessing marginal delays and should start coming online by FY25-end. A muted demand scenario can delay capacity expansions.