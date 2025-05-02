Ambuja Cements: Big on capacity, small on profit margin
SummaryAmbuja Cements is on a growth trajectory with its capacity expansion but struggles with margin pressures. With plans to reduce costs and increase its green energy mix, the company aims to boost profitability.
Ambuja Cements Ltd’s rapid addition to capacity – which surpassed 100 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) after integrating Penna Cement, Sanghi Industries, and most recently Orient Cement – has secured it among the world’s major cement companies. But while scale is expanding rapidly, margins continue to trail, keeping investors focused on profitability.