Ambuja Cements: Big on capacity, small on profit margin

Expansion plan

Green energy is a key part of the plan. Ambuja aims to commission 1,000 MW of renewable capacity by mid-2026, which is expected to lift its green power mix to 60% from 26% now. Additionally, logistics optimisation is under way, with the target of reducing the primary lead distance by 100 km by FY28 and boost dispatches via sea routes to trim transport costs. Primary lead distance refers to the average distance from a plant to the market and is a key factor of logistics costs.