Ambuja Cements feels the heat of cost inflation more than peers

Analysts note that the company’s realisations benefited from the change in market mix which was now in favour of better-priced markets of North & Central and lower sales in the east market, which is dealing with an oversupply situation. So, on a sequential basis, decline in realisation for Ambuja was lower than that of ACC Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd. The company’s sales mix of 40-45% in the North & Central regions inched up to near 50% during the quarter, while the East mix dipped from 25% to 20%. As far as the West & South sales mix is concerned, it was stable at 30%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}