Ambuja Cements: How expansion ambiguity could stifle market share gains

Ambuja Cements Ltd's Q4FY23 earnings resulted in a subdued reaction from investors. Shares of the company were trading flat on Wednesday at ₹397 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Sales volumes rose 8% year-on-year (YoY) to 8.1 million tonne, largely in line with analyst estimates. The management reaffirmed its goal to double capacity to 140 million tonne per annum (mtpa) within five years

Given robust cement demand and competitors' capacity expansions, Ambuja management's focus on growth is encouraging. Note that investors have been concerned about market share losses due to capacity limitations. However, the absence of a clear roadmap and detailed plan from management is problematic.

“We find the target too ambitious and estimate consolidated capacity to increase to 87 mtpa by FY2026E from the current 68 mtpa. Further, we estimate these expansions to be back-ended in FY2025-26E, as orders for equipment have not been placed," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report dated 3 May.

Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities concur, noting that although management is confident about the expansion, specific timelines remain uncertain. They believe Ambuja missed a chance to boost its market share during the current infrastructure boom.

Government spending on infrastructure in the pre-election year is expected brightens prospects of near-term cement demand. Additionally, the management aims to reduce costs by ₹300 to ₹400 per tonne and achieve Ebitda per tonne of ₹1,200 to ₹1,400 in FY24, benefiting the company's margin outlook. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

According to Yes Securities Ltd, in recent years, the company has narrowed the efficiency gap with its peers by adopting cost effective measures. Also, the efficiencies are expected to improve with a fresh set of investments in waste heat recovery systems and alternate fuels, among others. “Therefore, we increased our Ebitda/PAT estimate by 4/10% for FY24 and 6/12% for FY25 on account of improving efficiencies & higher other income (dividend from ACC)," said the Yes Securities report.

Nontheless, a significant re-rating of Ambuja's stock relies on the company's ability to make timely progress on its capex plans. With the race for market share gains intensifying, investors will be closely watching the company's next moves.