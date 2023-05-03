Ambuja Cements: How expansion ambiguity could stifle market share gains

Ambuja Cements: How expansion ambiguity could stifle market share gains1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Given robust cement demand and competitors' capacity expansions, Ambuja management's focus on growth is encouraging. Investors have been concerned about market share losses due to capacity limitations. However, the absence of a clear roadmap and detailed plan from management is problematic.
Ambuja Cements Ltd's Q4FY23 earnings resulted in a subdued reaction from investors. Shares of the company were trading flat on Wednesday at ₹397 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×