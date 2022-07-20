Ambuja Cements reports subdued Q2 earnings; stock to remain rangebound

Ambuja Cements is setting up at grinding capacity of 1.5 mtpa (million tonne per annum) in Punjab, 3.2 mtpa clinker capacity in Chhattisgarh and 7 mtpa grinding capacity in eastern India. It is also setting up waste heat recovery systems at multiple plants. Once the ongoing expansions are complete, its total capacity will increase to 40 mt from 31.5 mt currently. Further, the company plans to achieve 50 mt capacity over the next few years via expansions and de-bottlenecking.