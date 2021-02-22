Ambuja's capacity expansion not enough to check market share loss

MUMBAI: Hit by capacity constraints, cement major Ambuja Cement Ltd saw an 8% year-on-year volume growth to 7.05 million tonne in the December quarter. The company has significantly lagged peers Ultratech Cement Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd, which saw double-digit growth in volumes growth in the last quarter.

To tackle the situation, Ambuja's management is looking at capacity expansions. In a post earnings conference call, it said capacity utilisation stood at 75%/90% in calendar year 2020 and Q4, respectively. Ambuja follows a January-December accounting year. The management said it was evaluating expansions at Bhatapara and Maratha to strengthen its presence in eastern and western India and has enough cash to fund its capital expenditure plans.

According to analysts, the new capacity expansions do not look sufficient to arrest its market share loss beyond CY2022.

"Ambuja has lost an all-India volume market share of 250 basis points (currently at 7%) over the past decade due to the lack of capacity growth. While the greenfield Marwar-Mundwa plant (3mtpa clinker, 1.8mtpa cement) in Rajasthan, to be commissioned by Jun’21, should help it grow in line with the market in CY20-22E (11% volume CAGR), we expect market share losses to start again in CY23E in the absence of any announced growth plan," said a Motillal Oswal Financial Services Ltd report dated 19 February.

One basis point is one hundereth of a percentage point.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said, "The long awaited expansion is finally coming closer to commissioning. However, the current expansion is just 6% of the company’s total cement grinding capacity. While this expansion will address clinker constraints in North India and possibly add additional volume of around 4 million tonne, we believe it will not be enough to arrest the market share loss."

Analysts caution that although the management has indicated that it will evaluate greenfield and brownfield capacity expansions, they feel the next set of expansion is at least three years away.

On Monday, shares of the company were trading at Rs271.70, down 1.3% on the NSE.

