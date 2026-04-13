Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows hit a new record high of ₹32,100 crore in March, rising 8% month-on-month. But this hasn’t been enough to mask the fact that net inflows into equity schemes have slipped year-on-year in FY26 against a growth in FY25.
AMCs see March uptick. Is it too early to celebrate?
SummaryAMC shares are quoting rich valuation with ICICI Prudential trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 43, while HDFC Asset Management Co. and Nippon Life India are at a multiple of 34 each.
Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows hit a new record high of ₹32,100 crore in March, rising 8% month-on-month. But this hasn’t been enough to mask the fact that net inflows into equity schemes have slipped year-on-year in FY26 against a growth in FY25.
About the Author
Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.
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