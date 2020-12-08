Amfi data suggests investors are getting savvy, and also disillusioned with MFs

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful," goes one of Warren Buffett’s well-known investment mantras. India’s mutual fund investors seem to be following this advice to the tee this year, a departure from their approach in preceding years.

As these pages highlighted last year, mutual fund managers were lulled by high inflows in 2017 and 2018. They were buying on dips and rallies alike, giving foreign institutional investors (FIIs) easy exits in the process. The first half of this year was no different, with large mutual fund purchases again providing a bit of a backstop for the heavy FII selling. But the last five months have been unusual, with mutual funds selling equities worth ₹67,000 crore, according to data published by the Securities & Exchange Board of India.

With net redemptions from equity funds being around ₹24,000 crore in the past five months, it appears funds are increasing cash positions, perhaps anticipating continued redemptions.

The selling, prima facie, suggests mutual fund investors are coming of age. After all, they are selling at a time when valuations are at their peak, and stocks even with weak fundamentals are touching new highs.

“Investors are booking profits at higher levels, as the markets are showing a good recovery in the past few months," said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director, Sundaram Mutual Fund. Besides, investors are not quite sure how long the rally will sustain. With the economy still not out of the woods, and the stock market making a new peak every day, the divergence between the market and the economy is getting increasingly difficult to digest.

Note that returns for most mutual funds have been good for the past year, making it a good time to book profits as Subramaniam says. Diversified large-cap funds have returned about 13% in the past one-year as per data from Valueresearchonline.com, while mid- and small-cap funds delivered about 28 and 23% returns. This is interesting, as historically strong one-year returns have attracted more investments into mutual funds.

But note that while one-year returns look decent at this point, they were extremely poor for some large equity funds until recently. And with such funds underperforming the broad market by a mile, some investors have also been disappointed with their mutual fund managers, and have voted with their feet. Some investors are even trying their hand at direct investing, points out an investment advisor. Some of the funds from the redemptions are being parked in debt funds, while some are taking bets on real estate, especially with the recent waivers on stamp duty. The re-allocation, at a time when valuations are high shows India’s mutual fund investors are making the right moves. While one way to look at it is that they are getting increasingly savvy, the other, of course, is that some of them are just disillusioned with the performance of equity fund managers.

