Amfi data suggests investors are getting savvy, and also disillusioned with MFs

But note that while one-year returns look decent at this point, they were extremely poor for some large equity funds until recently. And with such funds underperforming the broad market by a mile, some investors have also been disappointed with their mutual fund managers, and have voted with their feet. Some investors are even trying their hand at direct investing, points out an investment advisor. Some of the funds from the redemptions are being parked in debt funds, while some are taking bets on real estate, especially with the recent waivers on stamp duty. The re-allocation, at a time when valuations are high shows India’s mutual fund investors are making the right moves. While one way to look at it is that they are getting increasingly savvy, the other, of course, is that some of them are just disillusioned with the performance of equity fund managers.