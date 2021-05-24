Amid a rally in PSU banks’ shares, 5 hidden red flags that investors must note

Regulatory and judicial forbearance are two big factors behind the stellar improvement in the asset quality of public sector lenders. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a six-month moratorium to borrowers last year due to the pandemic. Banks were not required to label these accounts as bad simply because they were not paying their dues. While this was justified due to the pandemic and the lockdowns last year, the judicial forbearance masked stress to a great extent. The Supreme Court had mandated that banks cannot label bad loans as such, which hid the stress after the moratorium period was over. To be sure, most lenders revealed their actual bad loan position through proforma bad loan ratios and some even made provisions towards them. One more forbearance is given through restructuring. Borrowers whose loans are restructured were earlier supposed to be classified as non-performing but this has been removed for those restructured due to the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}