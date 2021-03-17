Amid Carlyle arm stake sale, SBI Card investors hope premium valuations stick

The price band is expected to be ₹981.80-1022.10 per share which would value the firm at roughly ₹96,000 crore. The private equity firm will make a return of whopping nine times over its initial investment. While outsized returns cannot be predicted from here on, the company has managed to tide over the pandemic and this should comfort investors. To its credit, the blow on asset quality has been manageable and SBI Card has kept up its growth rate albeit far lower than what would have been in the absence of a pandemic.

