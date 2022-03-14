Amid dark clouds, one metric is offering small comfort for IndiGo

Post the muted demand in January and February due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, analysts at Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd observe that the strength seen in March is well ahead of the seasonality. “Our passenger fare yield estimates are again very strong similar to Nov-Dec 2021. As a positive indicator, far dated (30-day) travel yields are also strong. Mar-2022 yields are about ₹4.5," said analysts at Credit Suisse in a report dated 11 March. Even so, the March quarter (Q4FY22) as a whole is expected to report weak results. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect yield of about ₹3.9-4 in Q4.