Amid demand woes, Britannia could be shielded but not much2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Rural markets had performed well for Britannia in Q1 and the company is focusing on increasing its reach there
The fast-moving consumer goods sector is grappling with subdued demand. However, Britannia Industries Ltd appears to be having a slight edge over its peers. That is because one of the cheapest ways of snacking is biscuits and the company derives most of its revenue from the sale of biscuits.