Amid gloom, HUL puts up a tough fight

Against this backdrop, HUL expects growth to be price-led in the near term. A significant drop in commodity costs would help. Malaysian palm oil price has fallen by around 50% from the high seen in early March. If this sustains (or declines further) and other key commodities see similar trends on a consistent basis, then the company expects sequential improvement in margins from Q3FY22 onwards. Meanwhile, HUL’s shares now trade at 53 times estimated earnings for FY24, based on Bloomberg data. Valuations are not exactly cheap after the recent run-up in the share price. There may be some earnings upgrades post Q1 results, said analysts.