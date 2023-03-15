Amid macro uncertainties, LTIMindtree's growth plan fails to cheer investors2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
- In Q4, margins are expected to see a sharp sequential uptick of 200 basis points and the management expects to revert to normalised Ebit margin range of 17-18% in the next few quarters
IT services provider LTIMindree Ltd (LTIM) at its first investor day meet after the merger outlined its growth strategies under the LTIM One plan. Among the key highlights was the management’s endeavour to consistently deliver industry leading profitable growth. LTIM eyes $1 billion in revenue synergies over the next four–five years.
