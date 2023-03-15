Amid macro uncertainties, LTIMindtree's growth plan fails to cheer investors

Secondly, LTIM expects Ebit margin to reach 19–20% by FY27. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax. Better utilisation, improved operating efficiencies and SG&A leverage would aid margin expansion. Remember in Q3FY23, the company’s Ebit margin took a knock due to furloughs and one-off integration costs. In Q4, margins are expected to see a sharp sequential uptick of 200 basis points and the management expects to revert to normalised Ebit margin range of 17-18% in the next few quarters. One basis point is 0.01%.