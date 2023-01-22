Amid margin recovery, steep valuation a sore point for JSW Steel2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:28 PM IST
JSW’s consolidated net debt stood at ₹69,498 crore as of December-end, up by 5.7% from September-end.
JSW Steel Ltd’s shares have gained almost 43% from their 52-week lows seen in May. Many analysts reckon valuations are currently pricey. The company’s high debt is a concern. JSW’s consolidated net debt stood at ₹69,498 crore as of December-end, up by 5.7% from September-end. The increase in debt was led by higher working capital and adverse forex impact.
