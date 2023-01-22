Amid margin recovery, steep valuation a sore point for JSW Steel

In its December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings call on Friday, JSW’s management told analysts that the debt would reduce going ahead, helped by favourable currency movement and lower inventory. The company’s Q3 financials were decent. It swung to a net profit for the quarter from a loss in Q2 on a standalone as well as consolidated basis. However, earnings were sharply lower year-on-year driven by a drop in exports, among other factors. On the brighter side, lower coking coal prices (down about $100 per tonne sequentially), aided the strong rebound in standalone Ebitda per tonne in Q3 from the multi-quarter lows seen in Q2.