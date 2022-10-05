Amid market turmoil, investors seek refuge in consumer stocks

An analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd showed that weightage of the consumer sector rose 180 basis points (bps) to 11.2% in the first nine months of calendar year 2022. One basis point is 0.01%. Improving systemic credit growth and the current scenario of rising interest rates work in favour of banks. Consequently, the weightage of private banks grew 140 bps to 23.3% in the period under consideration. On the other hand, fears of a global recession have marred the performance of technology (IT) stocks. The sector’s weightage has dropped sharply by 530 bps to 13.8%, according to the Motilal Oswal report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}