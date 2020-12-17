Amid mixed economic recovery, shares of banks and financials hit new highs

Shares of financial companies have been on fire off late with some of them surpassing even their pre-covid highs. The Nifty Financial Services index has gained 28% in just six weeks and the banking index is not far behind. Granted, the benchmark Nifty’s gains are far more but unlike it, the reasons behind the surge in financial stocks is not entirely due to liquidity.

The theme unravelling is that of a milder-than-feared pain from the pandemic and a faster-than-hoped recovery. Adding to the bullishness is surely the surfeit of global liquidity and surge in dollar inflows.

Banks and even non-banking financial companies (NBFC) have reported an improvement in profitability despite the pandemic. While the impact on credit growth from covid-19 cannot be ignored, analysts point out that there has not been a sharp rise in stress levels on lenders’ balance sheets.

Investors also seem to have cheered the upbeat commentary from the managements of lenders. Almost all banks and large NBFCs have shown a sharp recovery in collections, thereby improving the outlook on asset quality. Delinquency ratios have trended down instead of rising, partly due to forbearance.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that stress from small businesses may have risen but large corporate loans have seen a reduction in stress for banks. “This broadly explains strong recovery in the net profits of banks despite the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic on loan growth and NPLs," a note from the brokerage firm said.

But not every lender’s shares received the same warmth from investors. While Bajaj Finance and mortgage major HDFC Ltd have surpassed their pre-covid highs, others such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are still far lower than their pre-pandemic levels. Needless to say, lenders with big balance sheets have been at the forefront of gains. Bajaj Finance Ltd’s shares touched an all-time high on Tuesday.

Among banks too, there has been a divergence. The most valuable lender, HDFC Bank is up 12% from its pre-pandemic levels. Rivals ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are yet to show the climb. Public sector lenders, late entrants to the market rally, are nowhere close to their pre-covid point. But analysts hope that shares of these may soon catch up given the liquidity. “The money is chasing quality. But the general outlook is getting better, and dollar inflows in emerging markets are not likely to stop. Financials are most attractive now," said an analyst.

The key question now is whether this rally may run into risks. Red flags are visible in the form of depressed discretionary consumption, and weak small business balance sheets. For NBFCs, the clouds over funding still remain beyond the big names.

