Amid mixed economic recovery, shares of banks and financials hit new highs

Among banks too, there has been a divergence. The most valuable lender, HDFC Bank is up 12% from its pre-pandemic levels. Rivals ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are yet to show the climb. Public sector lenders, late entrants to the market rally, are nowhere close to their pre-covid point. But analysts hope that shares of these may soon catch up given the liquidity. “The money is chasing quality. But the general outlook is getting better, and dollar inflows in emerging markets are not likely to stop. Financials are most attractive now," said an analyst.