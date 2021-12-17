Amid muted demand, lower debt helps SAIL

Another breather for SAIL’s investors comes from the fact that its major investments relating to capacity expansion and modernization are behind it. SAIL’s aggressive capacity expansion in the past resulted in huge debt, but now its management would initiate capex at a single location at one time. Further, the management aims to ensure that SAIL becomes net debt-free by Q1FY23. According to analysts at Centrum Broking Ltd, while the management’s intention to make SAIL net debt-free by Q1FY23 looks ambitious, it could be achieved by FY24. SAIL’s shares have appreciated by about 50% so far in 2021, suggesting that investors are capturing a good portion of the optimism in the stock.

