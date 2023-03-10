Amid muted export demand, Bajaj Auto to ride on new growth opportunities2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Bajaj Auto expects weakness in export markets to persist for a couple of quarters before recovery begins from the September quarter of FY24
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd have risen over 5% in calendar year 2023 so far. However, in the past one year, the performance of the stock, which appreciated 11.5%, has lagged the 27% return in the Nifty Auto index.
