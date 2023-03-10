Amid muted export demand, Bajaj Auto to ride on new growth opportunities

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services met the management of Bajaj Auto recently where the latter expects weakness in export markets to persist for a couple of quarters before recovery begins from the September quarter of FY24. Demand in Latin America is showing some signs of fatigue. Further Bajaj’s key export market, Nigeria is facing multiple headwinds, including unavailability of dollars and political uncertainty.

