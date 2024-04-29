Amid no-show Q4, IT investors scout for silver linings
Summary
- Dejected IT investors can pick and choose potential positives in management commentary and latch on to a sliver of hope. Like Tech Mahindra's stock that jumped nearly 8% on Friday after the Street got enthused by its turnaround strategy.
The stock of HCL Technologies Ltd is standing out amid a tough demand environment for information technology (IT) companies. So far this year, HCL’s shares have fallen under a per cent—better than most tier-1 competitors and also the Nifty IT index, which has dropped almost 6%. Clients are delaying discretionary expenditure and it helps that HCL has a relatively higher exposure to cloud, which is more non-discretionary in nature.