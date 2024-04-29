Amid no-show Q4, IT investors scout for silver linings

In this backdrop, dejected IT investors can pick and choose potential positives in management commentary and latch on to a sliver of hope. A case in point is Tech Mahindra Ltd. The stock jumped nearly 8% on Friday after the Street got enthused by its turnaround strategy. The struggling IT firm aims to achieve above peer average growth, 15% Ebit margin and 30%+ ROCE (return on capital employed) by FY27. Among other steps to meet these goals, Tech Mahindra has launched Project Fortius to drive cost efficiencies over the next three years. It expects average savings of $250 million per annum from this.