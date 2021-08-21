Amid notes of dissent from rate panel, RBI must keep an eye on markets

What do other members believe? The minutes of the August meeting that were released last week reveal that inflation has become a major worry for most members. In fact, Varma finds support in his concern from Mridul Saggar, member of the RBI on this. Saggar points out that the persistence in inflation is worrisome. Michael Patra, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy too doesn’t brush off inflation as entirely supply-driven. That said, the biggest difference between Varma and the other two members is the assessment of demand. Both Saggar and Patra believe that given the slack in the economy, disinflationary pressures cannot be ignored and that demand-driven inflation is still far from worrisome. Governor Shaktikanta Das too belongs to this camp.