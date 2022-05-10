Amid rising heat, Q4 of Voltas not cool enough

Business conditions were robust for Voltas Ltd towards the end of March quarter (Q4FY22) with soaring temperatures leading to strong demand for air conditioners (ACs). However, the company could not gain from this environment and instead lost market share much to the dismay of investors. Market share in the room ACs category was 23.4% in March 2022, down from 25.4% in January 2022 (year-to-date), the Voltas management said in the call.

