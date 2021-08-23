Amid seasonal weakness, cement prices remain firm in central zone

Simply put, this bodes well for volumes and realizations growth of cement manufacturers having exposure to this region. On the other hand, south India saw cement prices fall by 7% in August. Analysts said all the price hikes taken from June have been reversed. Cement prices in north and east also witnessed a 3% m-o-m decline, each, in August. Prices in west India were hit by heavy rainfall. It should be noted that cement prices were raised across India in the previous months to combat input cost inflation.