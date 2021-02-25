Amid slow ongoing recovery, hotels await more corporate demand to check in

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: The hotel industry has been recovering from the pain of the pandemic-led hit to demand, but is not out of the woods yet. The pace of recovery hasn't enthused investors either. As things stand, hotel companies' stocks are languishing far below their pre-covid highs seen in early 2020. Shares of Chalet Hotels Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, EIH Ltd, and The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd are about 19-53% lower from their pre-covid highs.

On the other hand, EIH and Indian Hotels reported an operating loss of Rs26.8 crore and Rs16.7 crore in the December quarter. This compares with an Ebitda loss of Rs100 crore and Rs150 crore, respectively, in the September quarter.

Of course, revenues have seen a significant improvement sequentially, with the easing of the pandemic restrictions. Overall, the hotel industry has seen demand revive from the leisure travel segment, although demand from corporates is lagging.

In a report on 24 February, analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said, “Revival in corporate demand would remain a key trigger to watch out for going forward. The return of demand would drive up occupancy, with ARR growth following suit." ARR is short for average room rate.

In its December quarter earnings presentation, Patanjali Keswani, chairman & managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels said, "Looking ahead, while we anticipate a gradual revival in corporate travel in the quarters ahead, leisure demand is already strong and this traction will further increase in the months ahead."

“We expect sharp recovery in FY22 on a) a low base, b) improvement in ARR as normalcy returns, c) improved occupancy, d) positivity in cost rationalization efforts in FY21, and e) an increase in food & beverage income as banqueting/conferences resume," point out Motilal Oswal analysts.

As such, going ahead, the pace of recovery would be crucial to alter the sentiment for hotel stocks for the better. Until then, investors could well remain shy of checking into hotel companies' shares.

