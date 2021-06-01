The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will have a sense of déjà vu at its meeting this time.

The resurgence of the pandemic has brought back lockdowns, eroded revenues and put livelihoods under threat. The effects of last year’s stimulus are fading. Sectors hit hard by the pandemic have begun asking for a second round of support. What’s more is that inflation, mostly under control last year, is now threatening to rear its head. In short, the RBI’s problems have only become complicated.

Notwithstanding the fiscal and monetary package last year, India’s economy shrank a record 7.3% in FY21, the latest data from the Central Statistical Organisation shows. The second wave threatens to snuff out the early stirrings of a recovery.

Economists believe that the RBI would keep its focus on growth, understandably because of the fresh disruptions from the second wave.

That said, the central bank may not be in a hurry to prune its GDP forecast, even though the professional forecasters it surveys have already done so. What it may do is weave the importance of faster vaccination in rejuvenating the economy.

“Stopping the pandemic in its tracks by ramping up vaccination and focusing on an investment-led recovery should guide policy agenda ahead," Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank wrote in a note.

The RBI’s measures, if any, are likely to be directed in keeping the credit pipe free-flowing.

The fulcrum of measures would be to keep liquidity flowing to the parts of the economy that need it the most. That brings us to managing the government bond market.

The price of fiscal stimulus is paid through the bond market. Unlike in FY21, the RBI has stepped up its game in footing the government’s bill.

It has paid the government a record ₹99,122 crore as dividend for FY21 and has already bought ₹1 trillion worth of bonds under its government securities acquisition programme (GSAP) in just two months.

Economists expect the central bank to increase its bond buying programme further.

“The next GSAP tranche for the rest of 2Q21 as well as providing an indicative GSAP scale for 3Q21 might be announced this week," wrote analysts at DBS Bank in a note.

There is another cost to pumping money into the economy. Retail inflation is slowly climbing and had reached 4.29% in April. The global commodity price boom is showing its effect on input prices at home and surging fuel prices are adding to this fire. The spectre of inflation is already visible globally and sticky core inflation complicates things here.

The RBI’s forecast is of an average inflation rate of 5% in the first half of FY22. This means that the central bank won’t be in a twist with the current inflation print. But central banks are responsible for inflationary expectations.

Even though the pandemic has done an encore with the second wave, with it has come a rare second chance to keep an eye on inflation. Unlike last year, the RBI this time knows the trajectory of inflationary expectations.

While it may focus its energies on growth, the central bank should use its stance to tamp down on expectations lest the bill for past and present stimulus becomes too stiff.

Second chances are rare and should be grabbed when they come.

