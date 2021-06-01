An encore of the pandemic and a rare second chance for the RBI

The resurgence of the pandemic has brought back lockdowns, eroded revenues and put livelihoods under threat. The effects of last year’s stimulus are fading. Sectors hit hard by the pandemic have begun asking for a second round of support. What’s more is that inflation, mostly under control last year, is now threatening to rear its head. In short, the RBI’s problems have only become complicated.

