An ugly fiscal deficit is a reality, govt should make it count

Then comes the economic package of nearly ₹21 trillion announced by the government. As such, the package relies largely on leveraging on existing monies rather than infusing cash. Ergo, the fiscal impact of the package is expected to be a fraction of its size. Economists at Nomura and Goldman Sachs calculate the impact at 0.8% while Barclays puts it at 0.75% of GDP. In short, the government’s finances were stretched even before the pandemic and the lockdown inflicted a deep wound on the balance sheet. The space for economic stimulus was low. The government should be held accountable for poor finances before the pandemic and bond markets have already punished with yields rising. That said, the reality is the economy needs public spending and the only way it can be done is to look past ugly fiscal deficits. Considering the slack in the economy, inflation implications from the worsening fiscal deficit are minimal. For rating agencies, a clear path towards consolidation beyond the lockdown would prompt them to ignore present pain.