An unflattering FY21 is a risk for MobiKwik’s tryst with markets

Going by MobiKwik’s FY21 performance, it is clear that the company needs funds to grow. The ₹1,500 crore that it seeks to raise from the IPO will help, and also give it an opportunity to unlock value for existing investors. As pointed out earlier, the growing frenzy for new-age internet firms among Indian investors may give a push to MobiKwik. But whether the valuation of about ₹5,100 crore based on the latest fund-raising in June would swell remains to be seen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}