Is Anand Rathi’s FY26 growth solely market-driven?

Anand Rathi Wealth delivered another strong quarter. The March quarter (Q4FY26) marked the eighteenth consecutive quarter of over 20% growth in profit after tax (PAT), which, according to management, is a “rarity in Nifty 500”.
Anand Rathi Wealth delivered another strong quarter. The March quarter (Q4FY26) marked the eighteenth consecutive quarter of over 20% growth in profit after tax (PAT), which, according to management, is a “rarity in Nifty 500”.
So why is the stock down since results were announced on 10 April? The answer lies in a structural reality of the wealth-management business. Over half of Anand Rathi Wealth’s assets under management (AUM) sit in equity mutual funds, making earnings partly hostage to market sentiment. That showed up clearly in Q4. Net inflows slipped to ₹3,379 crore during a phase when the Nifty 50 fell more than 14%, which meant it could not meet its FY26 AUM guidance of ₹1 trillion.
So why is the stock down since results were announced on 10 April? The answer lies in a structural reality of the wealth-management business. Over half of Anand Rathi Wealth’s assets under management (AUM) sit in equity mutual funds, making earnings partly hostage to market sentiment. That showed up clearly in Q4. Net inflows slipped to ₹3,379 crore during a phase when the Nifty 50 fell more than 14%, which meant it could not meet its FY26 AUM guidance of ₹1 trillion.
On the flip side, the recovery in stock price following the West Asia ceasefire announcement helped the company cross the ₹1 trillion milestone only ahead of the earnings release. The stock, too, responded sharply, gaining nearly 17% this month after remaining largely flat since September.
That said, Anand Rathi Wealth is also a classic operating-leverage story. Its team strength of about 400 relationship managers (RMs) can support growth in the coming years, implying incremental revenue flows with limited hiring. The proof is already in the pudding – AUM per RM has grown to ₹226 crore at March-end from ₹198 crore last year, leading to a net profit margin expansion to 32.2% in FY26 from 30.7% in FY25. PAT is up 28% to ₹386 crore in FY26.
Note that the Indian mutual fund AUM has compounded at about 19% CAGR between March 2019 and February 2026, while India’s equity AUM-to-GDP ratio at 10.3% remains far below the global average of 38.3%. The gap suggests a long runway for financialization-led growth.
Execution on the ground has been equally strong. With limited attrition and consistent client acquisition, the company’s share of equity mutual-fund inflows expanded from 0.18% in FY20 to 2.4% in April-December (9MFY26). This combination of operating leverage and market-share gains explains Anand Rathi’s consistent PAT growth through the years.
The management aims for ₹460 crore PAT in FY27, backed by a targeted ₹1.2 trillion AUM. But at 63x FY27 earnings, based on consensus Bloomberg estimates, sustained execution is already priced in. The key monitorable is whether operating leverage continues to offset market cyclicality.