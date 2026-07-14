Anand Rathi Wealth delivers growth, but valuations leave no room for error

Investors can’t complain as the stock has gained about 35% so far in 2026. However, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that while flow momentum is expected to remain stable, current valuations appear stretched. The brokerage has downgraded the stock to 'Sell', with a one-year target price of ₹1,700 based on 50x FY28 estimated EPS. ARWL stock is currently trading at around ₹2,080.