Anand Rathi Wealth delivers growth, but valuations leave no room for error

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd's (ARWL) Ebitda margin dropped to 34% in the June quarter (Q1FY27), from 47% a year ago. The fall was largely due to a one-time ESOP charge that pushed employee costs up 53% year-on-year. However, reported profit after tax surged 74% year-on-year to ₹163 crore, aided by mark-to-market gains on the company's investment in its subsidiary.