Anand Rathi Wealth shines, but investors already sitting on a bonanza
Summary
- As the stock price multiples reflect, the market may have already anticipated much of the company's growth trajectory
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd jumped 4% on Monday, a day when the Nifty 50 index fell over 1%. This surge follows the company's solid March quarter (Q4FY24) results, complemented by the announcement of a share buyback.
