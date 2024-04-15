Anand Rathi Wealth shines, but investors already sitting on a bonanza

This focused approach has enabled ARW achieve one of the highest returns on equity in the sector—40% in FY24. The company’s AUM also grew robustly by 52% year-on-year in FY24 to ₹59,351 crore. However, it is critical to note that almost two-thirds of this increase in AUM was due to the mark-to-market growth in stock prices with new money contributing one third of the incremental growth.