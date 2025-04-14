There are investors who want to bet on asset management companies (AMCs) that benefit from the growing culture of equity mutual fund (MF) investments in India. However, it is difficult to pick the winners among the AMCs. The other option for investors is to consider proxy plays such asAnand Rathi Wealth Ltd (ARW). ARW is the only pure-play listed wealth management company in India, with half of its assets under management (AUM) in equity mutual funds. Recall that 360 One WAM Ltd also diversified into equity broking recently by acquiring B&K Securities.